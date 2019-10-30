Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $55.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.