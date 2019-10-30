Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61, RTT News reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $58.49. 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,887. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $243,586.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock worth $8,651,159 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.