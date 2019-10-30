Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.