Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 24,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.32. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

