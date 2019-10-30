Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CB traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,862. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.64.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,711,225. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

