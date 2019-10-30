China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of CHU stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 194,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,394. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

