China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2019

China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.89. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 5,124 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Green Agriculture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.39.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

