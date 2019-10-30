China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.89. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 5,124 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Green Agriculture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.39.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

