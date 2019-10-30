CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Issues Earnings Results

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 1,183,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,483. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.58. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

