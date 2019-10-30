Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Childrens Place stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. 24,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,572. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 370,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 275,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

