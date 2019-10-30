Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,803,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 122.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 55,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 49,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. 58,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,135. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

