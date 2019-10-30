Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

