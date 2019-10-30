Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

