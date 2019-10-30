Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.56.
NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. 1,617,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
