Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.56.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. 1,617,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

