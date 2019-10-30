Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $3.22 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 290,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,742,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 30,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,886.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $216,556. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

