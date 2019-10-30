Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 733,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

