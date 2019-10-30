Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

