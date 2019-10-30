Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $4.17 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $177,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 41.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,793,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 819,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 46.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,533,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after acquiring an additional 808,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

