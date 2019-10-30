Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 1,890 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,673,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,916 shares of company stock worth $7,538,315. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

TNET opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

