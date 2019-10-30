Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $144,963.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,706.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,075,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,612. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 5.79%. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNL. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

