Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.82.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

