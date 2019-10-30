Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,042 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Teradata worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $162,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,809,000 after acquiring an additional 756,478 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Teradata by 44.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 504,793 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

