Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.64 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Diodes worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $70,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,782.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,321 shares of company stock worth $170,877. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Diodes in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

