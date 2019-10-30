Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $495.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $495.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $464.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $470.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13,657.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,723 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $159,437,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 101.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,856,000 after purchasing an additional 244,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $77,454,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

