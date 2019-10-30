Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cerner were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $18,104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 6,480.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cerner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,992,525.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.