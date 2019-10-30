Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Update

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,419. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centrus Energy stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.28% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.