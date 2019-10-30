CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $585,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $703.76 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

