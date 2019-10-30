CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.70.

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $437,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

