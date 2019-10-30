CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,095,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 101,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,605,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 759,063 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 49,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

