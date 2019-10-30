Centogene B.V. Plans $60 Million IPO for November 7th (CNTG)

Centogene B.V. (CNTG) plans to raise $60 million in an IPO on Thursday, November 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Centogene B.V. generated $45.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $16.3 million. The company has a market cap of $297.9 million.

SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird and BTIG were co-managers.

Centogene B.V. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. We have developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 2.0 billion weighted data points from over 450,000 patients representing 115 different countries as of August 31, 2019, or an average of over 500 data points per patient. Our platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. “.

Centogene B.V. was founded in 2018 and has 400 employees. The company is located at Am Strande 7,18055 Rostock, Germany and can be reached via phone at +49 (381) 80113400 or on the web at http://www.centogene.com.

