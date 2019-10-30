CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Up 6%

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53, 190,145 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 166,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Yunfei Li acquired 2,938,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,084,970.35. Also, major shareholder Dawei Li acquired 1,384,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,952.85. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

