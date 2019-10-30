Catex Token (CATT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,432.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $309,467.00 and approximately $59,432.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00041188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.57 or 0.05740352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046164 BTC.

About Catex Token

CATT is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,814,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

