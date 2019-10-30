Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 76.51%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWST stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $103,034.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,582.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

