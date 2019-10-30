Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Carvana has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $109,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $904,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,759.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,526 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.