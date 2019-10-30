Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 29.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 6.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Carnival by 18.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUK opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.