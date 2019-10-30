Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Shares Down 0.3%

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$6.13 ($4.35) and last traded at A$6.13 ($4.35), approximately 3,412 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.15 ($4.36).

The company has a market capitalization of $428.40 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$6.44 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP)

Carindale Property Trust (ASX Code: CDP) was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1996.The Trust's sole investment is a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale, one of Brisbane's largest regional shopping centre at approximately 136,609 square metres. Westfield Carindale currently generates annual sales of $896.5 million through its two department stores, two discount department stores, three supermarkets and more than 400 specialty retailers.The Trust is managed by Scentre Management Limited, a member of the Scentre Group.

