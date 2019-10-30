CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARG. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.87. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $4,307,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $92,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,413.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,634,473 shares of company stock valued at $53,745,222 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $203,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 11.1% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 196,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.