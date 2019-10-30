CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. CareDx has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

