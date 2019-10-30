Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Trading Down 16.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price was down 16.8% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $43.43, approximately 1,121,368 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 356,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,860.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $318,049.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $412,994. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4,343.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

