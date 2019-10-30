Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canterbury Park from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:CPHC traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Canterbury Park has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

