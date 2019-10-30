Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Michael Redeker Sells 6,100 Shares

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$233,680.94.

Michael Redeker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total transaction of C$72,456.90.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$296.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$293.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$303.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of C$228.35 and a one year high of C$323.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$334.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

