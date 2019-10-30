Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Michael Redeker Sells 6,100 Shares

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$233,680.94.
Michael Redeker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total transaction of C$72,456.90.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$296.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$293.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$303.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of C$228.35 and a one year high of C$323.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$334.56.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
