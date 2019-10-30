Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth approximately $19,347,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1,096.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 452,669 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 74.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 917,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 390,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 280.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 316,293 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

GOOS opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

