Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CPT opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

