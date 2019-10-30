Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.54%.
CAC traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,337. The company has a market capitalization of $681.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
