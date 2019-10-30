Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

CAC traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,337. The company has a market capitalization of $681.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

