Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 91,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.4% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 442,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

