Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.90 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 78.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Square by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $27,352,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,120.50, a PEG ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.39.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.