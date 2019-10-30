Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 13,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

TMO opened at $297.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average of $282.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

