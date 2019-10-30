Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4793 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

