Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $194.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.31.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

