Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 857 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

