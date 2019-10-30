Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Trading Down 0.1%

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, 319 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYLD. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

